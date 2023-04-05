Two hurt in wrong-way crash in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A wrong-way driver caused a serious crash in Bradenton Tuesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a 31-year-old Bradenton man in a Ford F-150 pickup was driving north in the southbound lanes of 26th Street West at 11 p.m., when he collided with a sedan headed south near 46th Avenue West.

The man and the driver of the sedan, a 30-year-old Venice woman, were seriously injured and taken to HCA Blake Hospital, troopers said.

The crash is still under investigation.

