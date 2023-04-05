Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Two hurt in wrong-way crash in Bradenton

A wrong-way driver caused a serious crash in Bradenton Tuesday night, the Florida Highway...
A wrong-way driver caused a serious crash in Bradenton Tuesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.(Source: MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A wrong-way driver caused a serious crash in Bradenton Tuesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a 31-year-old Bradenton man in a Ford F-150 pickup was driving north in the southbound lanes of 26th Street West at 11 p.m., when he collided with a sedan headed south near 46th Avenue West.

The man and the driver of the sedan, a 30-year-old Venice woman, were seriously injured and taken to HCA Blake Hospital, troopers said.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority and its partners are performing a...
Sarasota County water users may notice changes in tap water next week
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Sarasota Police investigating attempted kidnapping
Bradenton Police Department 'Don't Block The Box'
Bradenton Police continue ‘Don’t Block The Box’ initiative
BPD
Sugg Middle School student arrested for social media threat
Have you seen him?
Manatee County issues missing endangered adult alert

Latest News

Dry weather and hot afternoons are the result
Temperatures rising on the Suncoast
4PM INTVW
Felix Vega - 4pm Interview
Suncoast Dems and Republicans react to indictment
Suncoast party leaders react to Trump arraignment, indictment
Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.,speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of...
Suncoast Congressman Buchanan reacts to Trump arraignment