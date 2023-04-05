Advertise With Us
Temperatures rising on the Suncoast

By John Scalzi
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the first time since last September, the temperatures will rise into the 90s. There was one other time a week or so ago that I thought we might hit 90, but we only made it to 89.

So we will take another shot at it tomorrow and may see 90s again on Thursday, Friday and Saturday as well. Not only will these official temperatures be warm but, when combined with the humidity, our feels like temperatures may approach 100. Welcome to summer in spring.

There will not be much in the way of rain. In fact, during the warmest days this week our skies will be dry.

Our next best chance for showers will be on late Saturday and on Easter Sunday. At that time a cold front will stall over Central Florida and bring a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. If we do get significant rains, they will be much needed. We are now down over half a foot of rain and our indexes of drought and wildfire danger are rising.

