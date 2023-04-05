Suncoast party leaders react to Trump arraignment, indictment

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following Tuesday’s court appearance by former President Donald Trump, local party leaders and politicians gave opinions on the proceedings.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsification of business records.

Representatives from both the Sarasota County Republican and Democratic party stopped by the station.

Sarasota County Republican Party President Rod Thomson said this was just a divisive partisan move and that “None of this has amounted to anything except to go after Donald Trump.”

Daniel Kuether, Sarasota County Democratic Party Chair, said he was joining in with others in a “nationwide sigh of relief” and said the indictment shows that no one is above the law including the former president.

