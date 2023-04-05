Sheriff Woods speaks on Ocklawaha murders as deputies retrace location of victim’s car

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released an image of the car used during the murder of three teenagers in the Forest Lakes Park area of Ocklawaha.

Deputies say a 2015 Chevy Cruze was seen in the area of Southeast 93rd Place, and 183rd Avenue Road on Thursday around 10:40 p.m. It was then pulled out of a pond on Saturday at Malauka Loop Trace. The vehicle was owned by Layla Silvernail, 16, who died at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives are trying to find out if anyone saw the car between Thursday night and Saturday. A family member has confirmed to TV20, the body of Camille Quarles, 16, was found inside the Chevy when it was pulled from the pond.

The family of Quarles has set up a gofundme to raise money for funeral expenses after her body was found on Saturday near Malauka Loop in Ocklawaha.

The fundraiser explains Camille has an older brother Tray and a younger sister Madison. Camille was being raised by her Aunt Amy Sullivan and she lived with her cousins James and Lily.

Her younger sister wrote the following: “Camille was a very beautiful person. She was really good at softball, she liked volleyball and basketball. She liked puzzles. She was really good at braiding my hair. She might’ve had ups and downs in life but she was still a good person. Camille liked to draw people and flowers. She loved clothes and shoes. I will forever miss my sister.”

Gofundme raises money for family of Camille Quarles, 16. (gofundme)

Two other teenagers were found dead in the days before Camille’s body was discovered. Layla Silvernail, 16, was found alive on Thursday night along Southeast 183rd Avenue Road. She was taken to the hospital and her death was confirmed on Tuesday.

On Friday, a 17-year-old boy was found dead on the side of Southeast 94th Street and 188th Court. His identity has not been released due to the family’s request.

Family and friends of the three victims gathered on Tuesday evening for a memorial at Carney Island Boat Ramp.

Camille attended Lake Weir High School and Layla attended the same school before being homeschooled. The sheriff’s office has not confirmed what school, if any, the 17-year-old victim attended.

UPDATE: TV20 spoke with Sheriff Billy Woods about safety concerns in the community following the murders. Sheriff Woods assured that MCSO is working hard to arrest a suspect in this case. “My investigators have been on this non-stop and they will come to a resolution in this case and we will make an arrest”, according to Sheriff Woods.

He also emphasized the importance of contacting the Crime Stoppers of Marion County with any details about sightings of Layla Silvernail’s vehicle in the days leading up to the murders. “They were all in the same together, so someone had to see something. Someone had to see that vehicle, if they did see somebody in the vehicle. If they can help us out with that, that’s why we put that photo out there”, said Sheriff Woods.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods says so-called “hybrid gangs” are being investigated in connection to the murder of three teenagers in Ocklawaha

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods confirmed the three victims were friends and were together leading up to their deaths. Detectives are investigating the involvement of possible “hybrid gangs.” He could not clarify if any of the victims were involved in gang activity.

The sheriff says they are investigating multiple suspects. They do not believe the killings are the work of a serial killer.

Southeastern Fastpitch, a softball tournament company, has also launched a gofundme to raise money for the family of Layla Danielle Silvernail, 16. The money will be used to fund funeral and memorial expenses.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Ryan Stith at (352) 368-3542. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352)368-STOP (7867) and reference 23-22 in your tip.

MCSO releases photo of victim's car (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

