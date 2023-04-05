Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash on Fruitville

Florida Highway Patrol troopers found this Audi SUV abandoned on I-75 after a nearby...
Florida Highway Patrol troopers found this Audi SUV abandoned on I-75 after a nearby hit-and-run crash.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of an SUV who they say fled after hitting and killing a motorcyclist Tuesday night.

Troopers say the SUV was heading north on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, approaching a red light at the intersection of Fruitville Road shortly before 10 p.m.

A motorcycle, ridden by a 21-year-old Orlando man, was heading east on Fruitville approaching a green light at the intersection. Investigators believe the SUV ran the red light and hit the motorcycle. After the crash, the SUV fled the scene.

The motorcyclist was critically injured; he later died at a hospital, troopers said.

Troopers later found and impounded an abandoned 2020 Audi SUV on Interstate 75 near the Fruitville Road interchange. It has not yet been identified as the vehicle involved in the crash, troopers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority and its partners are performing a...
Sarasota County water users may notice changes in tap water next week
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Sarasota Police investigating attempted kidnapping
Bradenton Police Department 'Don't Block The Box'
Bradenton Police continue ‘Don’t Block The Box’ initiative
BPD
Sugg Middle School student arrested for social media threat
Have you seen him?
Manatee County issues missing endangered adult alert

Latest News

Alfred Ringling
Discovering Whitfield Estates and the Other, Other, Ringling Brother!
Dry weather and hot afternoons are the result
Temperatures rising on the Suncoast
A wrong-way driver caused a serious crash in Bradenton Tuesday night, the Florida Highway...
Two hurt in wrong-way crash in Bradenton
4PM INTVW
Felix Vega - 4pm Interview