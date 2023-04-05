Motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash on Fruitville

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of an SUV who they say fled after hitting and killing a motorcyclist Tuesday night.

Troopers say the SUV was heading north on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, approaching a red light at the intersection of Fruitville Road shortly before 10 p.m.

A motorcycle, ridden by a 21-year-old Orlando man, was heading east on Fruitville approaching a green light at the intersection. Investigators believe the SUV ran the red light and hit the motorcycle. After the crash, the SUV fled the scene.

The motorcyclist was critically injured; he later died at a hospital, troopers said.

Troopers later found and impounded an abandoned 2020 Audi SUV on Interstate 75 near the Fruitville Road interchange. It has not yet been identified as the vehicle involved in the crash, troopers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.

