Family identifies second victim in Ocklawaha teen murders

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - A family member has confirmed to TV20 the name of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead in a submerged car in Marion County. She was one of three teenagers found dead in the area of Forest Lakes Park.

The family of Camille Quarles has set up a gofundme to raise money for funeral expenses after her body was found on Saturday near Malauka Loop in Ocklawaha.

The fundraiser explains Camille has an older brother Tray and a younger sister Madison. Camille was being raised by her Aunt Amy Sullivan and she lived with her cousins James and Lily.

Her younger sister wrote the following: “Camille was a very beautiful person. She was really good at softball, she liked volleyball and basketball. She liked puzzles. She was really good at braiding my hair. She might’ve had ups and downs in life but she was still a good person. Camille liked to draw people and flowers. She loved clothes and shoes. I will forever miss my sister.”

Two other teenagers were found dead in the days before Camille’s body was discovered. Layla Silvernail, 16, was found alive on Thursday night along Southeast 183rd Avenue Road. She was taken to the hospital and her death was confirmed on Tuesday.

On Friday, a 17-year-old boy was found dead on the side of Southeast 94th Street and 188th Court. His identity has not been released due to the family’s request.

Family and friends of the three victims gathered on Tuesday evening for a memorial at Carney Island Boat Ramp.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods says so-called “hybrid gangs” are being investigated in connection to the murder of three teenagers in Ocklawaha

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods confirmed the three victims were friends and were together leading up to their deaths. Detectives are investigating the involvement of possible “hybrid gangs.” He could not clarify if any of the victims were involved in gang activity.

The sheriff says they are investigating multiple suspects. They do not believe the killings are the work of a serial killer.

Southeastern Fastpitch, a softball tournament company, has also launched a gofundme to raise money for the family of Layla Danielle Silvernail, 16. The money will be used to fund funeral and memorial expenses.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.