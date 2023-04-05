Advertise With Us
Discovering Whitfield Estates and the Other, Other, Ringling Brother!

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The plan was to have the most incredible housing development on Sarasota Bay. A grand, luxury hotel and first-class golf course. All created from the fortune Louis Broughton Whitfield made in sugar cane syrup and pickles.The golf course and a few houses were built, but the whole development went bust!

You can learn more about how that golf course, now at the Sarabay Country Club, literally changed the game of golf. Click here to watch Discovering the Suncoast - How Sarasota Changed Golf.

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

