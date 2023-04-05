Advertise With Us
Chicago police send large response to downtown Trump Tower

A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel...
A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel and Tower.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police said SWAT officers responded Wednesday to a domestic incident at the Trump International Hotel and Tower, located in the city’s central Loop near the Chicago River.

The large police presence outside the condo-hotel quickly drew attention from workers and tourists in the busy area.

“At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” Chicago Police media representatives said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

