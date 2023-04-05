Advertise With Us
Attorney General Moody visits Sarasota to warn of ‘zombie’ drug dangers

‘Zombie drug’
'Zombie drug'
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody stopped in Sarasota to warn of the dangers of Xylazine, also known as the ‘Zombie” drug. Moody also delivered an alarming statistic, revealing that this drug is more prevalent in overdose deaths in Sarasota County than any other part of the state.

The drug, also known as Tranq, is an animal sedative and is often mixed with fentanyl. Lab analysts have detected the drug more times a month this year in their labs than they did last year. It is commonly mixed with other drugs and sold to unsuspecting users, often with deadly consequences.

“When mixed with fentanyl, xylazine can make it difficult for first responders to administer life-saving treatment—as naloxone is ineffective on sedatives such as xylazine. In Florida, we have already outlawed this dangerous drug, but we are calling on the federal government to follow our lead and take action to reduce the supply of this dangerous substance and save lives,” said Attorney General Moody.

In 2021, there were 30 overdose deaths from the zombie drugs in Sarasota County.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says it will work with Moody’s team to bring awareness and education to the issue.

