Suncoast Congressman Buchanan reacts to Trump arraignment

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Vern Buchanan has issued a statement following the arraignment of former President Donald Trump in Manhattan.

The charges arose from a series of checks that Trump or his company wrote during the presidential campaign to his lawyer and fixer for his role in making a payment to a porn actor who alleged an extramarital sexual encounter with Trump years earlier.

Rep. Buchanan issued the following statement to ABC7:

“It’s a sad new day in America when a former president of the United States is indicted on trumped up criminal charges for purely political purposes. Unfortunately, this will undoubtedly set a dangerous new precedent in our country and only further embolden rogue prosecutors to use their office to go after political opponents.

“On the campaign trail, then-candidate Alvin Bragg asserted numerous times that he was the best suited to go after Donald Trump and even boasted that “It is a fact that I have sued Trump more than a hundred times.” No wonder a majority of the American public, including 70 percent of independents, view the district attorney’s case as mainly motivated by politics.

“As noted by constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley, the case against Trump is not only politically motivated, but also legally flawed. In fact, Turley asserts that Bragg’s prosecution relies on a “highly dubious bootstrapped legal theory” and calls it the “ultimate Frankenstein indictment” because he attempts to combine parts from both state and federal codes and convert a misdemeanor for falsifying financial records into the prosecution of a federal crime.

“Alvin Bragg’s partisan pursuit only further divides our country and deepens Americans’ distrust in our criminal justice system. We need to move on and focus on the real issues affecting our country including still sky-high inflation, severe labor shortages, unaffordable health care and the crisis on our southern border.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.