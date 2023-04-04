Sugg Middle School student arrested for social media threat

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department announced the arrest of a 14-year-old Sugg Middle School student after a threat on social media.

Officials say the student threatened to bring a bomb to school and kill two school employees. The threats, made in an Instagram video chat, were seen by multiple students.

The threats were reported at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday and relayed to the Bradenton Police Department.

Out of an abundance of caution, extra BPD officers were present at the school this morning, in addition to the School Resource Officer assigned to Sugg Middle School. The suspect and his parents were contacted at their home overnight. The student admitted to making the threat, as a joke. Threats are taken seriously and as a result, the student was charged with making a false report concerning planting a bomb, an explosive, or a weapon of mass destruction, or concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner, a second-degree felony.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373 or jay.gow@bradentonpd.com. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (tollfree) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.

