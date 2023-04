SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Artists vying to have their artwork displayed in the center of the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Fruitville Road will be on hand at a virtual public meeting April 18 to discuss their artwork and answer questions from the public.

The Zoom call will be held from 5:30-7 p.m.

Register for the call here.

