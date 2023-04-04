Advertise With Us
Read full Trump indictment from Manhattan District Attorney

Former President Donald Trump enters a Manhattan courtroom for his arraignment.
Former President Donald Trump enters a Manhattan courtroom for his arraignment. (WCBS via CNN Newsource)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges related to the alleged falsification of business records.

The former president was fingerprinted and processed before his arraignment where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. No mug shot was taken.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in connection with allegations of falsifying business records and conspiracy for his alleged role in hush money payments to two women. You can read the entire document in full below.

