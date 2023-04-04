Port Charlotte man faces child porn charges

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man has been arrested after deputies say he used the internet to download child pornography.

Kayvon A. McGuinness, 21, was arrested Tuesday morning after deputies and FBI agents searched his home in the 3000 block of Easy Street, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

After receiving an online tip, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a network of law enforcement agencies, launched an aggressive investigation. Charlotte County deputies were able use that information to establish probable cause for McGuinness’ arrest on 15 counts of possession of child pornography.

Authorities say McGuinness was found at his home and was taken into custody without incident.

Additional charges are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

