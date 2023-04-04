Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Piney Point’s injection well begins operation

Piney Point Injection Well Pumping
Piney Point Injection Well Pumping(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Piney Point is finally pumping water through its injection well. Herbert Donica, the court-appointed receiver for Piney Point, said this process is still in the early phases.

Eventually, it will start pumping one million gallons of water a day ahead of the rainy season. Donica also said the well will help keep the community safe.

“Over the last 10-12 years, we have had two partial sidewall failures in the gypstack south. The last one being in April of 2021. By lowering the water pressure, the water level, we’re relieving the hydraulic sidewall pressure that causes those leaks and outbursts,” explained Donica.

Right now, water is traveling from the largest pond in Piney Point, the gypstack south, and traveling to a filtration unit. According to Donica, the unit takes out any suspended solids like dirt, dust, or debris. Donica then explained it travels underneath Buckeye Road to the injection well.

“That pond water has been cleaned up using a chemical process over the last 18 months. We have dropped over 99 percent of the nitrogen and phosphorus out of that water,” said Donica.

Suncoast Waterkeeper is hopeful that the injection well will work but still have concerns. One of the biggest relates to 3,300 feet trek the water takes underground. It travels below the drinking water aquifer.

“The potential harm that could come from pumping millions and millions of polluted wastewater underground. We understand it’s going into a deep aquifer below the drinking water aquifer, but nobody has a good understanding of the connections between those aquifers. It’s like shining a flashlight at the end of a cave when you do a test well,” said Justin Bloom, the founder of Suncoast Waterkeeper.

Bloom said that this should be eye-opening for everyone.

“I think one of the takeaways is, people really should be vigilant. Not just about Piney Point but other issues that are affecting the environment and their communities so that this doesn’t happen again,” stated Bloom.

Donica explained they are confident the injection well will be successful. He added its gone through continuous testing from Piney Point and Manatee County.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority and its partners are performing a...
Sarasota County water users may notice changes in tap water next week
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Sarasota Police investigating attempted kidnapping
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Have you seen him?
Manatee County issues missing endangered adult alert
An 18-year-old woman has died after she ran a stop sign and hit another car in Port Charlotte,...
18-year-old dies after Port Charlotte crash

Latest News

Artists vying to have their artwork displayed in the center of the roundabout at U.S. 41 and...
Roundabout art project to be discussed in public Zoom call
Longtime Manatee County baseball and softball coach John Carlock will be honored April 14 with...
G.T. Bray field to be named after Manatee coaching legend John Carlock
Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton selling their property.
Mixon Farms ceasing production after 84 years
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media following his State of the State...
Florida Senate passes 6-week abortion ban backed by DeSantis