Piney Point’s injection well begins operation

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Piney Point is finally pumping water through its injection well. Herbert Donica, the court-appointed receiver for Piney Point, said this process is still in the early phases.

Eventually, it will start pumping one million gallons of water a day ahead of the rainy season. Donica also said the well will help keep the community safe.

“Over the last 10-12 years, we have had two partial sidewall failures in the gypstack south. The last one being in April of 2021. By lowering the water pressure, the water level, we’re relieving the hydraulic sidewall pressure that causes those leaks and outbursts,” explained Donica.

Right now, water is traveling from the largest pond in Piney Point, the gypstack south, and traveling to a filtration unit. According to Donica, the unit takes out any suspended solids like dirt, dust, or debris. Donica then explained it travels underneath Buckeye Road to the injection well.

“That pond water has been cleaned up using a chemical process over the last 18 months. We have dropped over 99 percent of the nitrogen and phosphorus out of that water,” said Donica.

Suncoast Waterkeeper is hopeful that the injection well will work but still have concerns. One of the biggest relates to 3,300 feet trek the water takes underground. It travels below the drinking water aquifer.

“The potential harm that could come from pumping millions and millions of polluted wastewater underground. We understand it’s going into a deep aquifer below the drinking water aquifer, but nobody has a good understanding of the connections between those aquifers. It’s like shining a flashlight at the end of a cave when you do a test well,” said Justin Bloom, the founder of Suncoast Waterkeeper.

Bloom said that this should be eye-opening for everyone.

“I think one of the takeaways is, people really should be vigilant. Not just about Piney Point but other issues that are affecting the environment and their communities so that this doesn’t happen again,” stated Bloom.

Donica explained they are confident the injection well will be successful. He added its gone through continuous testing from Piney Point and Manatee County.

