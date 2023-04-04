Mixon Fruit Farms holds final fruit run

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mixon Fruit Farms conducted its last fruit run before closing its doors for good at the end of the year.

The Mixon family said it’s a bittersweet day as they begin to wind down their operations on the farm.

Local man, James Wickner, said that this place holds many memories for him. He said he’s devastated that this Bradenton treasure is going away for good.

“I used to go to Jean Witt Elementary and just before summer break we would get field trips. We would come here, we would get ice cream and we would get to pick oranges. Not having that it’s going to really suck,” said Wickner.

David Swackhamer recently moved to the area from Ohio. Mixon’s has become one of his favorite places since buying his home in Sugar Creek Estates.

He said he’s concerned knowing the land could potentially be sold to a developer.

“I don’t think they’re going to make the road any wider. That just concerns me, the traffic and whatnot,” said Swackhamer.

That is the big question. what will become of the 39 acres where Mixon’s Fruit Farm has operated for the last 84 years?

According to owner Janet Mixon the original plan was to try and find a buyer to take over business operations, but unfortunately, they didn’t receive any offers.

Up until a few days ago, the only interest came from land developers.

However, recently the Mixon’s were contacted by the Manatee County Land Management which proposed a park dedicated to agricultural education.

It’s an idea that Janet Mixon hopes to come to fruition.

“We’re in town and to have something where a school field trip could come and learn about agriculture and learn about the water— I mean there’s so many things that could be done here that would help the community. It’s not far out like going out to Myakka or something,” said Mixon.

Mixon said the only issue surrounding the park option would be timing.

Because they’re on a strict deadline, and government moves slowly, it could force a sale of the property to a private investor who is willing to act quicker.

