Mixon Farms ceasing production after 84 years

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tuesday is the last day of production for Mixon Farms and the owners tell ABC7 that it’s a bittersweet end to the beloved Suncoast landmark.

The farm held a final fruit run at 10 a.m. where they passed their produce through a conveyor belt to be cleaned before being juiced. Several people came to watch the final run.

The farm has been part of the Suncoast for 84 years. The family decided to sell the remaining 39 acres of land after having ongoing staffing issues and lost product from Hurricane Ian.

Janet Mixon, Co-Owner of Mixon Fruit Farms, said some of their farms in Central Florida reported losing more than half of their fruits. Mixon said problems just didn’t start there.

“It’s been tough for several years and NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) is actually the beginning of our issues,” said Mixon. “They brought in all these diseases and we had trees here that were planted in the 1800s... and you start bringing in these diseases from other countries and it just kind of wipes us out.”

One of the potential solutions is selling the land to someone who wants to use the property for agriculture education.

On Saturday, May 13, the farm will hold a final event at its Grand Pavilion to celebrate the Mixon legacy.

Weddings that have been booked at the venue this year will continue as planned.

Saturday May 13th 2023

5:30pm-9:30pm

The Grand Pavilion at Mixon Farms

Live entertainment from @thebillyriceband and delicious food and hors d’oeuvres from @pastachefcatering!

Tickets are sale now at eventbrite.com! (Limited quantities. Must purchase in advance)

Store & Deli: Tuesday-Saturday 10am-5pm

Tram Tours: Thursday-Saturday 11am, 1pm & 3pm

Play Place: Saturday 10am-4pm

Mixon Fruit Farms

2525 27th St. E.

Bradenton, FL 34208

941-748-5829

www.mixon.com

