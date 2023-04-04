Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Here’s why your tax return may have decreased from last year

The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.
The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.(Quoteinspector / CC BY-ND 4.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Most Americans have two more weeks left to file their taxes, and don’t be surprised if your refund is smaller this year.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, 80 million Americans have filed their 2022 returns.

So far, the government has issued $172 billion in refunds, which is about 9% less than at the same time last year.

The average refund also dropped from about $3,200 to $2,900.

One reason for the decrease is that pandemic-era provisions, like the expanded child credit, have expired.

Still, the total number of people receiving refunds is up.

According to the IRS, 59 million people have gotten a refund this year, which is about 3% more than last year.

Most Americans have until Tuesday, April 18, to file their taxes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority and its partners are performing a...
Sarasota County water users may notice changes in tap water next week
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Sarasota Police investigating attempted kidnapping
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Have you seen him?
Manatee County issues missing endangered adult alert
An 18-year-old woman has died after she ran a stop sign and hit another car in Port Charlotte,...
18-year-old dies after Port Charlotte crash

Latest News

This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
LIVE: Trump pleads not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records
FILE - John Jackson, left, and his wife, Carolyn Jackson, walk out of a courthouse in Newark,...
Ex-military couple faces 4th sentencing in child abuse case
Former President Donald Trump in courtroom for arraignment
This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Eyedrops maker couldn’t ensure factory was sterile, FDA says