Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

The heat in on for the Suncoast

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm weather is in the forecast for the Suncoast this week. In fact, today may be the last day this work week that our afternoon temperatures are not in the 90s at most locations.

Only near the coast will the cooler Gulf waters bring relief from the heat during the second half of the week.

There will be a cool front approach this weekend, but it will likely stall out over us and not push far enough south to bring much more than cooling than just a few degrees due to additional cloud cover.

The warmer weather and lack of rainfall will put stress on the ground and vegetative moisture content. This may well increase the fire danger index and the various “dryness indexes.”

By Thursday, when the new drought monitor data is released, the Suncoast may find itself in approaching a higher level of drought. Wildfires remain a concern at this time of year and, if winds are stronger than anticipated, fire weather warnings may be needed in some parts of Florida.

Our next real chance for showers will come on Easter Sunday. A cold front will stall close to us and additional weekend humidity will be likely. This extra moisture in the atmosphere may align with upward motion in the air to, hopefully, produce a few scattered showers. At this point, the rain chance appears to be only 20% to 30%.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority and its partners are performing a...
Sarasota County water users may notice changes in tap water next week
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
An 18-year-old woman has died after she ran a stop sign and hit another car in Port Charlotte,...
18-year-old dies after Port Charlotte crash
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Sarasota Police investigating attempted kidnapping
Have you seen him?
Manatee County issues missing endangered adult alert

Latest News

Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami...
Bringing Lolita home: How to release a long-captive orca?
kennel
Plans for the Sarasota Kennel Club property - 11pm Report
ABC7 News at 11pm - April 3, 2023
ABC7 News at 7pm - April 3, 2023