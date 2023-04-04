Advertise With Us
GALLERY: See the moment police arrested Nikki Fried, Lauren Book and other abortion-rights demonstrators

Dozens gathered in Tallahassee Monday to protest a proposed six-week abortion ban
Tallahassee Police arrested 11 demonstrators Monday evening during a protest about a statewide...
Sam Thomas/WCTV
By Sam Thomas
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police arrested 11 pro-abortion rights demonstrators, including top Florida Democrats Nikki Fried and Lauren Book, in front of City Hall on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. WCTV photographer Sam Thomas captured as the handcuffs were placed and the moments leading up to the arrests.

