Bradenton church raising funds after broken wheelchair ramp prevents church attendance

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in Bradenton are teaming up to help a local church to transport congregants with special needs, after the wheelchair lift on their bus broke down.

Central Christian Church says many of their congregants rely on the wheelchair lift to safely get to church, bible studies, and other events. Those members of the church have not been able to attend since it stopped working.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise the $3,500 it will cost to repair the wheelchair lift. So far, more than $1,600 has been raised!

“We have congregants living in group homes that depend on our transportation ministry,” reads the GoFundMe. “We have a lady by the name of Dianne, who has faithfully attended this church for many years, but unfortunately has not been able to attend because she is dependent on the wheelchair lift! She is at home praying for the day she can worship with us in person again!”

For more information, you can view the GoFundme here.

