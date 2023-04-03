You can expect dry and warm weather for the rest of the week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A stalled boundary and some upper-level energy may lead to some very minor rain chances in extreme inland locations today, but the vast majority of us will be rain free, and very warm.

Inland, the rain chance may be only 10% to 20%, higher the farther inland you go. The average temperature for this time of year is 80 degrees, and we will see mid-80s almost everywhere west of the interstate. The only exception will be our barrier islands where we will top out at about 80 degrees. Inland, east of the interstate, 90s will be common.

The big weather news this week will be the warm weather. Under mostly sunny skies the entire week, expect the highs to climb to the upper 80s tomorrow near the coast and low 90s the rest of the week. As is common this time of year, you won’t be able to buy a raindrop.

The combination of dry weather, high heat, and already dry conditions is a concern. Our dryness indexes, fire danger indexes and drought Indexes will all be rising this week.

The only chance for a shower in the next seven days may be on Sunday. But even then, the chance is only 20%, due to a weak cold front which, at present, looks like it will stall out to our north.

