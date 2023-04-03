Want to see Taylor Swift? You could win tickets by donating blood

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour have been notoriously hard to come by. OneBlood in Venice has partnered with iHeart media to give a pair of tickets to a show!

To be entered to win tickets, donate blood on Thursday, April 6 ONLY aboard the Big Red Bus at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is also a blood drive at City Hall on Wednesday, April 5 at the same time, but the promotion is only for Thursday.

To schedule an appointment to donate, visit: https://donor.oneblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/1323324

