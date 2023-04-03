Advertise With Us
Want to see Taylor Swift? You could win tickets by donating blood

Taylor Swift kicked off the US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour have been notoriously hard to come by. OneBlood in Venice has partnered with iHeart media to give a pair of tickets to a show!

To be entered to win tickets, donate blood on Thursday, April 6 ONLY aboard the Big Red Bus at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is also a blood drive at City Hall on Wednesday, April 5 at the same time, but the promotion is only for Thursday.

To schedule an appointment to donate, visit: https://donor.oneblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/1323324

