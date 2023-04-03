Sarasota Police investigating attempted kidnapping

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating after they say someone attempted to abduct a 51-year-old woman on Emerson Drive west of North Lido Beach Park.

The incident occurred on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at about 9:30 p.m.

The victim told officers she parked a rental car in the parking lot of Lido Beach, 400 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota. She began walking north on the beach while talking with a friend on the phone. When she turned around to head south, she saw a man approach her. She said the man put a towel over her head from behind.

The victim was able to escape with minor injuries. The man is described as a dark-skinned man, around 6 feet tall, athletic build, tight curly hair, last seen wearing all-black clothing, and had an accent. There will be an increase of police officers patrolling the area.

For residents who will be in an area where they might be alone, or it’s dark, it’s suggested to:

• Let someone know where you’re traveling or working out

• Take your cell phone

• Avoid using noise-canceling headphones / listening to loud music

• Travel with a friend or a dog, if possible

• Change your routes and times you travel to a location

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Steven Fergus at 941-263-6059 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

