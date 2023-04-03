Sarasota officials ponder uses for Kennel Club

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After plans to build an apartment complex on the property of the Sarasota Kennel Club fell through, the City of Sarasota is now exploring new uses for the property.

One of the suggested the uses for the property was to build additional parking for Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. The initial project with the apartment complex was scrapped due to concerns about noise issues from the airport. This led to a lawsuit being filed on behalf of the airport authority.

The Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority has authorized a study of the area to determine its fit as a parking garage.

The issue was brought up in the City Commission meeting Monday. The parties reached a settlement that drops the lawsuit in exchange for the property being reverted to commercial.

