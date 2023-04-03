Advertise With Us
Sarasota County water users may notice changes in tap water next week

The Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority and its partners are performing a...
The Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority and its partners are performing a cleaning process of the regional drinking water distribution systems.(HNN File)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents will likely notice a change in the taste and smell of their tap water for about a month as water supply systems are cleaned, the county announced Monday.

The Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority and its partners are performing a cleaning process of the regional drinking water distribution systems.

Sarasota County gets more than half of its drinking water from the Authority.

Starting Monday, April 10 through Sunday, May 14, Sarasota County will be performing this cleaning, which involves temporarily disinfecting drinking water with only chlorine rather than the county’s normal process of using chlorine combined with ammonia.

“This process meets all federal and state standards for drinking water,” the county said in a news release. “The water will be completely safe to drink. Should you experience these temporary changes, you should flush your plumbing system by running faucets until the water runs clear; however, boiling water is not necessary.”

However, customers on kidney dialysis who use a proportioning machine to prepare dialysate at home are advised to contact their physician or equipment supplier out of an abundance of caution to obtain the appropriate steps to accommodate the change in water disinfection, and to install the proper filtering devices, if needed.

Customers using the water for aquariums should continue to use the common practice of monitoring the chlorine residuals. Customers should also check for discolored water before adding clothes to their washing machine.

Homeowners may also notice discolored or cloudy water during the initial conversion process. This can be remedied by running their faucets for several minutes or until the water runs clear.

The Public Utility Department will also be actively flushing fire hydrants and checking for water quality throughout the process.

This is the first time this process has been conducted in Sarasota County as it is so interconnected with other local governments that receive water from the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Authority.

