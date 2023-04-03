Advertise With Us
Passover celebration at Temple Emanu-El

Passover celebration
Passover celebration(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Temple Emanu-El religious school in Sarasota held a Passover celebration Sunday morning.

Students from kindergarten through eighth grade learned about the holiday through interactive stations including Passover crafts, cooking, singing and re-enactments.

“Passover is one of the most important holidays in the Jewish religion,” said Snait Ben-Herut, director of the religious school. “It’s a holiday of freedom, it’s a holiday of celebration of our people. We’re celebrating a story that appears in our Torah, of the ancient Hebrews going from slavery out of Egypt to the promise land.”

Passover begins this Wednesday, April 5th and will continue for seven days.

