Manatee County issues missing endangered adult alert

Have you seen him?
Have you seen him?
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult alert.

Deputies are trying to locate 29-year-old Kori Harrelson.

Kori, who is considered to be a threat to himself, was last seen walking in the 2000 block of 59th Street West at around 6:15 a.m. Monday.

He was wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, and red shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

