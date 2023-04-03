Manatee County issues missing endangered adult alert

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult alert.

Deputies are trying to locate 29-year-old Kori Harrelson.

Kori, who is considered to be a threat to himself, was last seen walking in the 2000 block of 59th Street West at around 6:15 a.m. Monday.

He was wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, and red shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

