Manatee County faith leaders plead for leniency with low level offenses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Faith leaders in Manatee County finally got the opportunity to hold a special meeting with the sheriff, and other law enforcement agencies in Manatee County.

The leaders pleaded with law enforcement to adopt an adult pre-arrest diversion program for minor offenses.

These same religious leaders have been holding prayer vigils and other events to try and convince Sheriff Rick Wells to meet with them about adult pre-arrest diversion policies.

Meaning, when someone commits a minor misdemeanor offense like driving on a suspended license—the county would give them a citation rather than arrest them.

They said once someone is arrested, they’re branded for life and have trouble finding jobs and housing.

According to Father Glen Graczyk of the Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church in Palmetto, the goal is to help people avoid a charge which could follow them forever.

“They still are held accountable. They still have fines to pay, they enter this program—there’s a cost for this program that they have to pay, there are community service hours they have to do, and they might have to make restitution in some way shape, or form. It’s not getting off free. There is accountability with this program,” said Fr. Graczyk.

However, Sheriff Rick Wells said they already have a pre-arrest diversion policy for first-time offenders—but, they have a duty and obligation to make those arrests for repeat offenders.

“We’re putting it into a program called Adult Civil Citation Diversion Program. It’ll be minor misdemeanors such as retail theft, minor marijuana offenses- a couple of grams. It’s going to be for first-time offenders. I’ll tell you right now, we don’t get a lot of those. So, we’ll be glad to help somebody out that this is the first time that they’ve broken the law. It doesn’t happen very often,” said Wells.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, all law enforcement agencies in Judicial District 12 follow this same policy.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.