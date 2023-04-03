Advertise With Us
Manatee County cancels missing endangered adult alert

Have you seen him?
Have you seen him?(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT
UPDATED April 5 with authorities announcing he has been found.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has canceled a missing endangered adult alert after he was found, authorities said Wednesday.

Kori Harrelson, 29 has been located, the sheriff’s office announced on Twitter..

He had been last seen in the 2000 block of 59th Street West at around 6:15 a.m. Monday.

