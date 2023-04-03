Man arrested for theft of guinea pig, ‘Peppa’ returned safely to pet store
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There’s a happy update to a story ABC7 brought you over the weekend.
Sarasota Police were searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video stealing a Guinea Pig from a store on South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota on March 31.
The individual was not named but police say once he was identified, he was cited and given a notice to appear in court.
The Guinea Pig, named Peppa, had a change to thank her rescuers in person.
