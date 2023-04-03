Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Man charged with two counts of murder following AMBER alert

Thomas Mosley
Thomas Mosley(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - After the body of a child at the center of an AMBER alert was found in an alligator, the child’s father has been charged with two counts of murder.

Thomas Mosley, 21, of St. Petersburg, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder for the death of Pashun Jeffery and their 2-year-old son, Taylen Mosley. When a welfare check was called in, responders found Jeffrey’s body in the home. An AMBER alert was issued for Taylen.

Searcher used dive teams to look in a nearby lake. Eventually officers noticed an alligator with an object in its mouth. They quickly realized the alligator had the child’s body in its mouth.

They fired shots at the reptile, which dropped the body.

The alligator was euthanized. Detectives are working to determine a cause of death.

Mosley was named a person of interest and authorities say he wasn’t talking. He was admitted to the hospital with cuts on his arms and hands. After his release, he was booked in the Pinellas County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Surveillance footage of man.
Guinea pig stolen from Sarasota pet store
An 18-year-old woman has died after she ran a stop sign and hit another car in Port Charlotte,...
18-year-old dies after Port Charlotte crash
Do you recognize this man?
SPD looking for man who stole Guinea Pig
Spirit Fest 2023
Spirit Fest takes over Robarts Arena

Latest News

aith leaders in Manatee County finally got the opportunity to hold a special meeting with the...
Manatee County faith leaders plead for leniency with low level offenses
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Sarasota Police investigating attempted kidnapping
Board members picked to oversee the governance of Walt Disney World say their Disney-controlled...
Disney-DeSantis war of words heats up at annual meeting
New land owners plan workshop to discuss future of Sarasota Kennel Club site
Sarasota officials ponder uses for Kennel Club
Have you seen him?
Manatee County issues missing endangered adult alert