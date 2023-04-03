Man charged with two counts of murder following AMBER alert

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - After the body of a child at the center of an AMBER alert was found in an alligator, the child’s father has been charged with two counts of murder.

Thomas Mosley, 21, of St. Petersburg, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder for the death of Pashun Jeffery and their 2-year-old son, Taylen Mosley. When a welfare check was called in, responders found Jeffrey’s body in the home. An AMBER alert was issued for Taylen.

Searcher used dive teams to look in a nearby lake. Eventually officers noticed an alligator with an object in its mouth. They quickly realized the alligator had the child’s body in its mouth.

They fired shots at the reptile, which dropped the body.

The alligator was euthanized. Detectives are working to determine a cause of death.

Mosley was named a person of interest and authorities say he wasn’t talking. He was admitted to the hospital with cuts on his arms and hands. After his release, he was booked in the Pinellas County Jail.

