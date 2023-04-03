Humidity Sticks Around to Start the Work Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast area remains one of the brightest locations around the country as sunny skies dominate the day. Suncoasters who wake up at 6 a.m. will feel an overnight low in the upper 60s. It will quickly warm to the 80s by 11 a.m. The afternoon temperatures will feel a little hotter with the humidity level rising. Expect a high around 84 degrees on Monday, although it will feel more like 89 with the added effect of the dewpoint crosssing 70. Rain is not in the forecast until Saturday.

Although it will be hot and humid, Monday and Tuesday are great days for boating. Winds will be out of the east in the morning, then changing to a southerly flow in the afternoon. Seas will be at one foot or less with a lite chop.

Beach conditions are touch and go with red tide overall showing moderate levels. Heading into the weekend, the Siesta Key area was faring better than the beaches to the south, such as Englewood. However it is a mixed result and it’s recommended to check the water condition flags at your favorite beach. A southerly seabreeze will dominate most of the day between five and ten miles per hour. The ultra violet index will be extreme so it is recommended to wear sunsceen. The coast will be mostly sunny with a low chance of rip tides.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.