Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Hit and run in Polk County

Polk County hit and run
Polk County hit and run(Arizona's Family)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:04 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 29-year-old man was traveling on Highway 92 in Polk County when he hit two vehicles and struck and killed a bicyclist Saturday night.

After hitting the first car, Colten McMullen fled the scene and then hit the second car and bicyclist who later died from injuries.

McMullen was taken into custody after the accident and told deputies he had been drinking after showing several signs of impairment.

McMullen is facing multiple charges.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Surveillance footage of man.
Guinea pig stolen from Sarasota pet store
Sunny
Humidity is coming back. And a little Red Tide, too!
BPD
Bradenton Police investigating deadly hit and run
Do you recognize this man?
SPD looking for man who stole Guinea Pig

Latest News

Passover celebration
Passover celebration at Temple Emanu-El
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - April 1, 2023
ev3
Program helps kids learn family history, multiculturalism
ev2
'Girls Empowering Girls Everywhere' teaches leadership skills