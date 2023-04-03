Hit and run in Polk County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 29-year-old man was traveling on Highway 92 in Polk County when he hit two vehicles and struck and killed a bicyclist Saturday night.

After hitting the first car, Colten McMullen fled the scene and then hit the second car and bicyclist who later died from injuries.

McMullen was taken into custody after the accident and told deputies he had been drinking after showing several signs of impairment.

McMullen is facing multiple charges.

