Bradenton Police continue ‘Don’t Block The Box’ initiative

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Department officials are continuing its “Don’t Block The Box” initiative after almost 100 drivers received tickets just last week. Officers were stationed on 9th Street West between the intersections of 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue.

Public Information Officer Meredith Frameli explained “blocking the box” is when drivers pull through the intersection and don’t clear it. It’s considered a moving violation, costing $166 in Manatee County. Frameli said it puts drivers and pedestrians at risk as well as impeding first responders.

“You are causing additional traffic that could prevent emergency vehicles from responding to a scene. Our officers especially wanted me to make that point because if you have an ambulance coming through, or one of our officers whose responding to an emergency, all of that congestion makes it even harder for officers and other first responders,” said Frameli.

Jake’s Automotive Center is at the intersection of 9th Street West and 8th Avenue. Employee Matt Baer explained they experience the traffic and gridlock firsthand. He added they have even had to let customers know about how bad it is.

“Traffic gets gridlocked down here around four to five o’clock and even sometimes after where we have customers call us and say hey I’m stuck in traffic, I literally can see your shop but I’m either going to park and walk to you or something along those lines,” explained Baer.

Frameli said drivers should treat the light as red until they are certain they can cross the intersection. She also explained the hope is that the initiative and tickets, deter drivers from continuing the behavior.

