2 killed after medical helicopter crashes in Alabama

A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Two people are dead after a Lifesaver medical helicopter crashed near a highway in Alabama.

Officials say the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Highway 280 on Bear Creek Road and Mountain Oaks Drive in Shelby County, Alabama.

The helicopter was sent to the area to help a hiker who had breathing problems and chest pains. Officials say a landing site was set up, and that’s when the crash happened.

Three crew members were on board the helicopter at the time of the crash, WBRC reports.

Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office were on scene when the crash happened, according to the sheriff’s office’s Chief Deputy Clay Hammac during a Sunday night press conference.

“[They] did the best they could to render aid. The helicopter was on fire. They did attempt to extract the flight crew,” Hammac said.

He added that the Chelsea Fire Department and the Cahaba Valley Fire Department responded to the scene and got the crew members out.

Officials say one crew member died at the scene, and the two others were taken to hospitals. Another crew member later died from their injuries at the hospital. The condition of the third member is not known at this time.

The hiker was also taken to a hospital.

“Whenever our first responders answer that call, they know there’s a possibility of something very bad happening, of an outcome that none of us want, and this flight crew on Lifesaver, they’re heroes,” said Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer at the press conference. “Our hearts go out to the families of these two members of the flight crew that passed away.”

Officials have closed the road, and it is unknown when it will reopen.

The investigation into the crash will be led by the National Transportation Safety Board with assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to Hammac.

