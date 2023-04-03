18-year-old dies after Port Charlotte crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - An 18-year-old woman has died after she ran a stop sign and hit another car in Port Charlotte Sunday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the woman, with a 17-year-old passenger, was heading south on Tamiami Trail at about 5:15 p.m. approaching the intersection of Conway Boulevard. Another sedan was traveling east on Conway Boulevard, approaching the intersection. The woman failed to stop for the posted stop sign and hit the side of the eastbound car.

The driver was critically injured and later died at a hospital, troopers said. The passenger and the driver of the eastbound vehicle sustained only minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.