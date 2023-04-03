Advertise With Us
1 killed, 10 injured in Polk County crash involving migrant bus

A bus carrying grove workers collided with a tanker truck in Polk County Monday morning, killing at least one person.
A bus carrying grove workers collided with a tanker truck in Polk County Monday morning, killing at least one person.(Polk County Fire Rescue)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - At least one person has died following a crash in Polk County.

According to the Polk County Sheriff, a tanker truck loaded with fuel and a migrant worker bus out of Winter Haven collided head-on. when the bus crossed into the eastbound lands of US Highway 98 East just after 6 a.m

The bus was full of workers headed to Plant City to harvest strawberries.

One person was dead and at least ten have been transported to local hospitals. The driver was among those transported.

There was some spillage of fuel on the roadway. This story is developing.

