Spirit Fest takes over Robarts Arena

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over 100 people showed up at Robarts Arena for Spirit Fest. It’s a festival bringing together over 50 vendors sharing all things metaphysical and holistic. According to the owner of Spirit Fest, Maryellen Popyk, the event is especially important kicking off the month of April which is stress awareness month.

“Stress and anxiety, I feel like, are at an all-time high since COVID, since the quarantine you know when things really became out of our control,” said Popyk.

The American Psychological Association conducts a yearly study on stress in the United States. The most recent study was released in 2022 using 3,192 participants. According to the website, the data shows 27 percent of participants reported having stress so bad they couldn’t function. The study also found 76 percent of participants reported some health symptoms including headaches, fatigue, and feelings of depression, according to the study.

Popyk explained while an easy treatment might be medicine, that’s not the only solution to relieving stress.

“There’s hypnotherapy, There is an herbal supplement, a lot of different techniques you can learn as well to manage your stress and anxiety,” said Popyk.

Julie Jacky is an expert in Emotional Freedom Tapping. She explained EFT reduces cortisol in the body which is also known as the stress hormone. It’s done by tapping on meridian points on the body.

“A lot of people walk around kind of feeling like crap holding it in and pretending everything is ok and they put on a happy smile and then in our world we’re told to focus on the positive and be positive and find the silver lining, there’s a gift in everything,” explained Jacky. “While that’s true, we can’t just slap the silver lining on when we feel like crap because the only thing we’ve done when we do that makes it pretty crap but the crap is still there. So, what I say is tap on the crap, tap on the truth about how you’re feeling.”

The festival has more techniques that can be used to alleviate stress. The festival is going on until April 3rd at Robarts Arena and will be back in 2024.

