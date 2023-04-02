SPD looking for man who stole Guinea Pig

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are searching for a man they say stole a guinea pig.

The man was caught on camera stealing the from a pet store in the 3800 block of South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, on March 31, 2023, at about 3pm.

Video also showed when he entered the store, he attempted to open animal habitats. If you recognize him, please call Officer Julius Ofc Gonzalez at 941-993-4391.

