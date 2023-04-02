Mote Marine’s 37th Annual ‘Run for the Turtles’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mote Marine hosted their 37th annual ‘Run for the Turtles’ today, with a total of 1,000 runners participating both in person and virtually.

This was the most successful event in history for Mote, with people participating from ages 1 through 92.

Participants were from across the globe, Canada and 27 U.S. states.

Over $55,000 dollars were raised for Mote’s Sea Turtle Conservation & Research Program (STCRP).

