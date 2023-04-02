Advertise With Us
Mote Marine’s 37th Annual ‘Run for the Turtles’

Mote had its most successful 'Run for the Turtles' this year.
Mote had its most successful 'Run for the Turtles' this year.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mote Marine hosted their 37th annual ‘Run for the Turtles’ today, with a total of 1,000 runners participating both in person and virtually.

This was the most successful event in history for Mote, with people participating from ages 1 through 92.

Participants were from across the globe, Canada and 27 U.S. states.

Over $55,000 dollars were raised for Mote’s Sea Turtle Conservation & Research Program (STCRP).

