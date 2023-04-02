Advertise With Us
Humidity is back, and temperatures warm up through the week!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have the quietest weather in the country here on the Suncoast. While thunderstorms hit to the north and blizzards fly on the northern plains, the biggest weather event for us is the humidity. Dew points start in the low 70s Sunday morning, much higher than Saturday morning. This also brings the possibility of fog, not just Sunday morning, but also in the middle of the workweek. Our quiet and dry weather pattern stays with us for several days.

Red tide levels are slightly higher around our Suncoast beaches. While the concentrations of the algae fluctuate from high to low and back again, the main area still stretches from near Clearwater, south along the Suncoast, and farther south of Ft. Myers. For now, there’s no telling when it will finally fade away.

Red Tide
Red Tide(Station)

