Guinea pig stolen from Sarasota pet store

Surveillance footage of man.
Surveillance footage of man.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are currently searching for a man after he was caught on camera stealing a guinea pig from a pet store today.

It happened near the 3800 block of South Tamiami Trail around 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Surveillance video caught the man entering the store and attempting to open animal habitats.

If you recognize him or have any information please contact the Sarasota Police Department.

