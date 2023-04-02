Guinea pig stolen from Sarasota pet store

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are currently searching for a man after he was caught on camera stealing a guinea pig from a pet store today.

It happened near the 3800 block of South Tamiami Trail around 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Surveillance video caught the man entering the store and attempting to open animal habitats.

If you recognize him or have any information please contact the Sarasota Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.