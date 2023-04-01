Humidity is coming back. And a little Red Tide, too!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We had two hot days with low humidity to end March! Dew points dropped to the 50s and low 60s, but today the dew point climbs back to 70° - Welcome to Florida. It was hot, too. Thursday and Friday we hit 88° at SRQ. That tied the record high Thursday and missed the record high Friday by one degree. For the weekend we have more of a sea breeze developing in the afternoon. With water temps still in the 70s, that will cap our coastal highs in the mid 80s. Darther inland near 90° will still pop up. And we all warm up for the coming week, close to record highs again.

Red Tide levels are increasing again. Friday afternoon’s report showed mainly low concentrations along most of our Suncoast beaches. That’s up from No red tide the last few weeks, especially around Sarasota County. Some dead fish were also reported at Lido Key Beach Friday.

