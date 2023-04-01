HCA Florida Blake Hospital hosts EMS Field Day

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Blake Hospital hosted its EMS Field Day providing Emergency Medical Services for life-saving training at Manatee Technical College on Saturday morning. The event welcomed experts from Blake Hospital as well as Tampa General Hospital and Johns Hopkins All Children Hospital.

EMS personnel learned a variety of different skills and techniques from different stations like Difficult Airways, Care of Pediatric Patients, Burn and Hand Station, Sepsis and Lung Lab. At the difficult airways stations, crews got to intubate on a dummy, and at the Lung Lab, remove air or fluid from in and around lungs on medical cadavers.

“Our trauma medical director has a saying,” said Blake Hospital Director of Trauma Carol Bissinger. “You rise to the level of your training. So, when you’re in a stressful situation, the training that you have received will guide you through that situation. The more training we can provide, we’re allowing those providers to be able to do those difficult skills when it’s needed the most.”

Those at the event also got to see a live demonstration from East Manatee Fire Rescue of a victim stuck in a car after a crash. Fire crews worked to stabilize the patient and make the car more accessible.

