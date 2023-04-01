Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

FBI: Over 4,000 pounds of illegal pills seized from home drug lab

Photos taken at the scene in Garden Grove, California show dozens of boxes, barrels and plastic...
Photos taken at the scene in Garden Grove, California show dozens of boxes, barrels and plastic bags.(FBI Los Angeles)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (CNN) – Federal agents seized more than 4,400 pounds of illegal during a raid Tuesday in a home near Los Angeles.

Photos taken at the scene in Garden Grove, California show dozens of boxes, barrels and plastic bags.

An FBI spokesperson told CNN that agents found methamphetamines, bath salts and counterfeit Xanax.

Some of the drugs were packaged for distribution. Agents also found raw ingredients.

Experts on the scene said it was one of the biggest drug labs they had ever seen.

The FBI has not announced any arrests in the case.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was last seen in St. Petersburg.
Father named person of interest in AMBER alert, homicide investigation
Red Tide Advisory issued for Sarasota County beaches
He was last seen in St. Petersburg.
AMBER alert issued for St. Pete child, child’s mother found dead
Frank Szakacs
Sarasota man gets life for sexually assaulting disabled woman
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after Venice police say he threatened to shoot people at...
Venice student charged with making threat against school

Latest News

Many Republicans have already decided Trump is not guilty.
2024 campaign uncharted territory after Trump charged
Pope Francis has been discharged from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis.
Pope Francis leaves hospital after bronchitis treatment
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) goes up for a shot against Minnesota Timberwolves...
AP source: NBA, players reach deal for a new labor agreement
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
AP sources: Trump facing at least 1 felony charge in NY case