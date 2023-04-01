Bradenton Police investigating deadly hit and run

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred on 14th St. W. Police say a vehicle traveling southbound on 14th St. W struck a pedestrian crossing the road near 21st Ave W. That vehicle then left the scene.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored BMW or Honda with front hood and side damage. 14th St. W. is closed between 19th and 23rd streets while investigators are on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Shelby Gardner at 941-932-9300.

