Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security prison

Officials say Alex Murdaugh has been moved to the statewide protective custody unit of a South Carolina maximum security prison. (Source: WCSC)
By Patrick Phillips and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Former attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to the statewide protective custody unit of a maximum security prison.

WCSC reports the state’s corrections department made the decision on Friday after Murdaugh’s reception and evaluation process was complete.

Murdaugh was sentenced to two life sentences in the killings of his wife and son at the family’s rural hunting property in Colleton County.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections Protective Custody Review Board reports it met this week to make a recommendation for a statewide protective custody classification for Murdaugh.

The four-member board included SCDC security, mental health and classification experts, the agency said.

“Inmates in this unit have validated protective concerns and are placed in a specialized unit to separate them from the general population,” the agency said in a statement. “Their location is not disclosed for safety and security reasons.”

According to the department, the unit currently houses 28 inmates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Tide Advisory issued for Sarasota County beaches
An internal alarm triggered a brief lockdown at Riverview High School Thursday morning.
Riverview High briefly on lockdown after alarm is triggered
DeSantis’ board says Disney stripped them of power
He was last seen in St. Petersburg.
AMBER alert issued for St. Pete child, child’s mother found dead
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after Venice police say he threatened to shoot people at...
Venice student charged with making threat against school

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media after a briefing in Rolling Fork, Miss.,...
Biden: Feds ‘not leaving’ Mississippi town hit by tornado
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are in Mississippi to see the devastation left by...
Biden tours damage as new tornado outbreak hits
Hundreds of people gather on the lawn of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, on Friday March...
Transgender Day of Visibility rallies held amid backlash
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornadoes spawned by huge system pulverize homes; 3 dead
Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley and LSU's Alexis Morris go after a loose ball during the first...
Mulkey-led LSU women reach 1st title game, top Virginia Tech