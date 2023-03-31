Advertise With Us
Suncoast Congressman Buchanan reacts to Trump indictment

Video: Vern Buchanan
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan has issued a statement in reaction to news of Former President Trump’s indictment.

Trump will be formally arrested and arraigned next Tuesday.

He was indicated by a grand jury probe in connection with what investigators are calling “hush money” paid during the 2016 presidential campaign to squelch allegations of an extramarital sexual encounter.

Rep. Vern Buchanan issued the following statement: “The indictment and political targeting of former President Trump sets a dangerous new precedent and only seeks to divide an already hyperpolarized country. Weaponizing our criminal justice system against political opponents is the hallmark of a Banana Republic, not the United States of America, and will only further erode Americans’ trust in our institutions.” – Rep. Vern Buchanan

