Sarasota Film Festival 2023 action packed weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota native KT Curren is an award winning filmmaker. She’s showing her latest documentary “Bridge to the Other Side” to what organizers are calling a sellout crowd. If you are a fan of ABC7, the is a certain morning meteorologist you may recognize in the trailer.

“It is world class. It is respected all over the country and to have two sold out screenings of my film here at the festival it’s just beyond amazing. We are so happy and excited, and also grateful, " KT Curren tells ABC7′s James Hill.

ABC7′s John Scalzi acted in the film!

The Sarasota Municipal Auditorium is the place to be this weekend. People from all over travel to the Suncoast to enjoy a paradise and the 25th Sarasota Film Festival.

“This weekend is really jacked and packed full of parties and events and films, mostly importantly the films. We’re very excited about it, we’re doing extraordinarily well, we haven’t even had time to breath,” Mark Faniglio

Organizers say the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Sarasota Film Festival has something for all ages. From the Friday night Disco themed street party to many genres of film screens if you like film festivals you can enjoy Sarasota through April 2nd

