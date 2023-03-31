Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Sarasota Film Festival 2023 action packed weekend

ABC7′s John Scalzi also makes an appearance in the film
Happening this weekend!
Happening this weekend!(WWSB)
By James Hill
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota native KT Curren is an award winning filmmaker. She’s showing her latest documentary “Bridge to the Other Side” to what organizers are calling a sellout crowd. If you are a fan of ABC7, the is a certain morning meteorologist you may recognize in the trailer.

“It is world class. It is respected all over the country and to have two sold out screenings of my film here at the festival it’s just beyond amazing. We are so happy and excited, and also grateful, " KT Curren tells ABC7′s James Hill.

ABC7′s John Scalzi acted in the film!

The Sarasota Municipal Auditorium is the place to be this weekend. People from all over travel to the Suncoast to enjoy a paradise and the 25th Sarasota Film Festival.

“This weekend is really jacked and packed full of parties and events and films, mostly importantly the films. We’re very excited about it, we’re doing extraordinarily well, we haven’t even had time to breath,” Mark Faniglio

Organizers say the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Sarasota Film Festival has something for all ages. From the Friday night Disco themed street party to many genres of film screens if you like film festivals you can enjoy Sarasota through April 2nd

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Tide Advisory issued for Sarasota County beaches
An internal alarm triggered a brief lockdown at Riverview High School Thursday morning.
Riverview High briefly on lockdown after alarm is triggered
DeSantis’ board says Disney stripped them of power
He was last seen in St. Petersburg.
AMBER alert issued for St. Pete child, child’s mother found dead
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after Venice police say he threatened to shoot people at...
Venice student charged with making threat against school

Latest News

Price Boulevard Widening Project
North Port celebrates Price Boulevard widening
He was last seen in St. Petersburg.
Father named person of interest in AMBER alert, homicide investigation
Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic
Briefing held to discuss Midnight Pass re-opening
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week